Biden leads Trump by 12 points in Virginia: poll

A new survey in the swing state of Virginia indicates Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden topping President Trump by double digits.

A Roanoke College Poll released Tuesday shows the former vice president and Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee with a 51-39 percent lead over the GOP incumbent in the White House.

BIDEN’S NEW NICKNAME FOR TRUMP: ‘PRESIDENT TWEETY’

There are 13 electoral votes at stake in Virginia, a competitive state that’s leaned Democratic in recent elections. President George W. Bush – in 2004 – was the last Republican nominee to carry the state in a presidential election. Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton beat Trump by just over 5 percentage points in the 2016 contest.

The survey indicates the president has a 36 percent favorable and 49 percent unfavorable rating among Virginia voters, with Biden slightly underwater at 36 percent favorable and 39 percent unfavorable.

“Biden has slightly increased his lead over Trump in the past three months, but his favorable/unfavorable splits may cause Biden’s campaign some concern,” Roanoke College Poll director Harry Wilson noted in a statement. “Trump’s numbers were mostly unchanged by impeachment and now COVID-19. Events appear to be unrelated to how he is viewed in the Commonwealth.”

THE LATEST FROM FOX NEWS ON THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

“As is often true in the current political climate, the election will be decided by who turns out, and Democrats have outnumbered Republicans for the past several federal and statewide elections in Virginia,” he said.

The Roanoke College Poll was conducted May 3-17, with 563 potential Virginia voters questioned by live telephone operators. The survey’s sampling error is 4.1 percentage points.