Biden laments ‘extreme’ Florida abortion ban, blames Trump

President Biden is calling the newly implemented 6-week abortion restriction in Florida an “extreme ban” — and blaming former President Donald Trump.

Biden released a statement Wednesday calling the pro-life limit on abortion eligibility a “nightmare.”

“Today, an extreme abortion ban takes effect in Florida, banning reproductive health care before many women even know they are pregnant,” the president said in the statement. “There is one person responsible for this nightmare: Donald Trump.”

TEXAS PREGNANCY CENTER PROVIDES FAITH-CENTERED ‘HOLISTIC CARE’ FOR WOMEN IN CRISIS

Biden pointed to the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and sent decisions about abortion restriction back to the states — a decision that is largely attributed to Trump’s rare triple-appointment of justices during his time in office.

“Trump brags about overturning Roe v. Wade, making extreme bans like Florida’s possible, saying his plan is working ‘brilliantly.’ He thinks it’s brilliant that more than four million women in Florida, and more than one in three women in America, can’t get access to the care they need,” Biden continued.

Florida’s new law replaces the state’s previous 15-week ban with a strict 6-week limit.

BIDEN SPARKS CHRISTIAN GROUP’S ANGER AFTER MAKING SIGN OF THE CROSS AT ABORTION RALLY: ‘DISGUSTING INSULT’

It offers exceptions for rape, incest, and human trafficking up to 15 weeks and further legal carve outs for fatal abnormalities in the fetus and threats to the life of the mother.

Biden also complained about Trump’s remarks in a recent interview with Time magazine in which he said he would leave it up to individual states on whether those traveling outside their state to seek abortions should be punished.

“Now, [Trump] wants to go even further, making it clear he would sign a national abortion ban if elected,” Biden claimed. “Just yesterday, he once again endorsed punishing women for getting the care they need.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former president did not endorse a national abortion ban in the Time interview and explicitly stated the issue should be left to the states.

“Trump is worried the voters will hold him accountable for the cruelty and chaos he created. He’s right. Trump ripped away the rights and freedom of women in America,” Biden concluded. “This November, voters are going to teach him a valuable lesson: Don’t mess with the women of America.”

Florida’s citizens will vote in November on a proposed constitutional ballot amendment to guarantee a right to abortion up until fetal viability.