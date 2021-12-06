Biden Justice Department sues Texas over redistricting maps

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit in federal court in Texas over its newly drawn maps for Congress and the state House.

The lawsuit alleges the districts drawn by Texas lawmakers violate the federal Voting Rights Act by diluting the voting strength of minority voters.

“The department’s career voting law experts have assessed Texas’s new redistricting plans and determined that they include districts that violate the Voting Rights Act,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a press conference announcing the lawsuit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.