Biden joins several Cabinet members, over 200 members of Congress, with positive COVID test

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, joining a long list of more than 200 members of Congress and several cabinet officials who have also contracted the virus since the pandemic began more than two years ago.

In a tweet following the COVID-19 announcement, Biden said he was “doing great.”

“Folks, I’m doing great. Thanks for your concern. Just called Senator Casey, Congressman Cartwright, and Mayor Cognetti (and my Scranton cousins!) to send my regrets for missing our event today,” the tweet read.

According to the website GovTrack, more than 200 members of Congress have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Several of the president’s cabinet officials have also contracted the virus.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was among the first in Congress to contract COVID in 2020, along with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who both tested positive for COVID-19 that year.

Former President Donald Trump and then-First Lady Melania Trump also tested positive for COVID-19 in October 2020, just weeks before the presidential election.

Several of Biden’s cabinet members have tested positive for the virus. Vaccinated and boosted, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of State Antony Blinken all contracted COVID-19 since Biden took office in January 2021.

Vice President Kamala Harris also got COVID in April, despite being fully vaccinated.

Thursday, just hours after Biden revealed his COVID diagnosis, Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., announced via Twitter that he also tested positive for the virus but is “thankful to be vaxxed and boosted.”

Earlier this week, Rep. Val Demings, a Democrat running for Senate in Florida, and Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat who chairs the Jan. 6 panel, tested positive.

Two Republicans have died because of complications related to the virus that has taken more than 1 million lives, according to CDC data.

Congressman-elect in Louisiana’s 5th District Luke Letlow died shortly after his COVID-19 diagnosis in December 2020. He reportedly died after experiencing complications related to the virus. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, tested positive in January. The congressman, who had battled cancer for years, died just weeks later.

According to Biden’s physician, the president’s symptoms include a runny nose, an occasional dry cough and fatigue.

