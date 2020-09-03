Biden is trying to thread needle on violent riots, needs every vote he can get in swing states: Tom Bevan

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is trying to” thread the needle” between the radical and moderate wing of the Democratic Party in his bid to court swing state voters, said RealClearPolitics editor Tom Bevan on Thursday.

“This is a needle that Joe Biden is trying to thread here,” Bevan told “America’s Newsroom.”

“When [Joe Biden] said that some police are good, he caught some flack over that comment from some of the folks from the far left of the party so he is trying to thread this needle … he is going to need every vote he can get in November, particularly, in these swing states and he can’t afford to alienate any piece of his base and it is going to be interesting watching him thread that needle.”

Bevan was responding to a Wall Street Journal op-ed by radio host John Carlson titled, “For Biden, Riots Present Only Bad Options.” In it, Carlson notes if Biden “promises to put them down, he risks alienating the base of his party.”

Biden has repeatedly condemned violence in cities on the campaign trail. Last week, Biden condemned violence in Kenosha, and in July, condemned violence in Portland, Ore., while calling for the prosecution of “arsonists and anarchists.”

Before that Biden also condemned similar violence in Minneapolis after George Floyd, a Black man, died in police custody in May.

Bevan also weighed in on another Wall Street Journal op-ed, this one by George Mason University professor emeritus Michael Krauss titled, “I Was Never Trump. Not Anymore.” In it, Krauss argues, Trump “has weaknesses, but his presidency has been successful.”

“While the never-Trumpers have been very organized and very vocal with the Lincoln Project and ads and op-eds and all of that, the reality is they shrunk over time and are going to play less of a role in this election than the previous one,” Bevan said.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.