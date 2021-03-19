Biden is president 'in name only' based on admin's left-wing agenda: Hilton

Fox News host Steve Hilton said Friday that Joe Biden is not in charge of the White House and the president “in name only” based on his administration’s left-wing agenda, compared to his campaign as more of a centrist.

BIDEN STUMBLES MULTIPLE TIMES, FALLS AS HE SCALES AIR FORCE ONE STAIR

STEVE HILTON: “The capacity of our Commander in Chief is a vital public issue. It’s not just this gaffe there’s one of these almost every day where he seems to forget where he is or what he’s doing. He stumbles he mumbles…

He clearly at the very least doesn’t have the energy to do the job. But, more seriously from a substantive basis, you only have to look at the agenda that’s being pursued to see that Joe Biden is president in name only. He ran with a very clear centrist message. He said look I’m Joe Biden you know who I am. I’m not going to do this crazy left stuff. Yet what do we have? We have an agenda that is completely driven by the power bases within the Democratic Party. Which is very clear…

The government unions and the woke left and of course, the permanent bureaucracy are pushing for things like going back to the Iran deal. He’s not in charge and that’s why this is a massive issue of public importance.”

