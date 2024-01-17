Biden invites key congressional leaders to ‘critical’ meeting on additional national security spending

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

President Biden invited Congress’ top leaders and committee chairs to a closed-door meeting at the White House on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the national security supplemental package, sources confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., are expected to be in attendance on Wednesday.

Biden first requested the supplemental package in October, which would unlock billions in aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. But this week, the Senate has other priorities: averting a government shutdown by Friday’s deadline.

SENATE TO BEGIN VOTE TUESDAY ON TEMPORARY FUNDING PATCH TO AVOID GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

“Tomorrow, President Biden will host congressional leaders from the Senate and the House, along with key committee leaders and ranking members at the White House, to discuss the critical importance of his national security supplemental request,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during Tuesday’s press conference. “So we will certainly have more to say about that meeting tomorrow.”

The supplemental request includes $61.4 billion for Ukraine, $14.3 billion for Israel (with $10.6 billion allocated for military aid), $13.6 billion for some border security provisions, and significant investments in Indo-Pacific security assistance, totaling around $7.4 billion. Additionally, there’s $9 billion earmarked for humanitarian aid in Ukraine, Israel and Gaza.

Last year, GOP lawmakers threw a wrench in plans to unanimously pass a supplemental that ties Ukraine and Israel aid together and argued they should be separate. However, Republican lawmakers have now linked the $60 billion additional aid to Ukraine with changes in border security policies as a prerequisite for its passage.