Biden interviews 3 Supreme Court candidates: Jackson, Kruger, Childs

President Biden has personally completed interviews with three candidates for the Supreme Court vacancy: Ketanji Brown Jackson, Leondra Kruger and Michelle Childs, Fox News has learned.

White House officials are not commenting further, other than to say Biden will announce his pick before the end of the month – in the next few days.



Justice Stephen Breyer announced he would be retiring at the end of the current term.

