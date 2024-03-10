Biden interrupted by pro-Palestinian protester at Atlanta rally: ‘I don’t resent the passion’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

President Biden was interrupted at an Atlanta rally on Saturday by a pro-Palestinian protester who called him “genocide Joe.”

At the Pullman Yards rally in Georgia’s capital city, Biden was quickly interrupted shortly after he began his speech by a screaming protester.

“What are you going to do, genocide Joe,” the protester yelled. “Tens of thousands of Palestinians are dead.”

Before Biden was able to deliver a response to the protester, rally-goers began chanting, “Four more years! Four more years!”

According to FOX 5, the protester was dragged out by Secret Service personnel.

After the crowd settled down, Biden said that he does not “resent his passion.”

“Look, I don’t resent his passion,” the president said about the protester. “There’s a lot of Palestinians who are being unfairly victimized.”

The protesters’ comments come after Biden came out in support of a two-state solution in his State of the Union Address on Thursday.

In his address, Biden asserted that “as we look to the future, the only real solution is a two-state solution.”

“I say this as a lifelong supporter of Israel and the only American president to visit Israel in wartime,” he said.

“There is no other path that guarantees Israel’s security and democracy. There is no other path that guarantees Palestinians can live with peace and dignity. There is no other path that guarantees peace between Israel and all of its Arab neighbors, including Saudi Arabia,” Biden said.