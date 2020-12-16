Biden inaugural committee offers special VIP access to corporations that donate $1 million

For a donation of $1 million, President-elect Joe Biden’s inaugural committee is offering a special VIP package to organizations.

The committee is offering four package options to donors, depending on how much they give.

It costs $1 million for corporations and $500,000 for individuals to be listed as “chairs” on the inaugural committee. Such a package includes an invitation to virtual events with the President-elect and Vice President-elect and their spouses with virtual signed photos, along with “preferred viewing” for the inauguration, among other things. It also includes four VIP tickets for a future in-person event at an undetermined date.

BIDEN URGES AMERICANS TO SIT OUT INAUGURATION TO STOP AHEAD OF CORONAVIRUS

Organizations that give $500,000 or individuals that give $250,000 are designated vice-chairs and are invited to a virtual event with VP-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, the virtual inauguration, a virtual concert during Inauguration Week and two tickets to a future in-person event.

Trump’s inaugural committee raised a record $90 million in 2016, far surpassing the $44 million President Barack Obama’s committee raised in 2013 and the $53 million it raised in 2009.

Mostly virtual gatherings coupled with economic hardship from the coronavirus pandemic could hurt Biden’s inaugural fundraising.

BIDEN PUSHES BACK AGAINST CRITICS, TOUTS ‘CABINET OF FIRSTS’

Biden and Harris will still take their oaths of office on Capitol Hill next month, but planners for the event said it will be heavily pared down and urged supporters not to come to the Capitol to celebrate to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, President Trump has yet to announce if he will even attend the event, telling Fox News in an interview on Sunday: “I don’t want to talk about that.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has floated the idea of announcing another run for the presidency in 2024 on the morning of Biden’s inauguration, in an apparent attempt to usurp the incoming president’s big day.

Fox News’ Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report.