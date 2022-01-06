close

President Biden on Thursday blamed former President Donald Trump for stoking insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and spreading a “web of lies” in order to “prevent” the peaceful transfer of power during certification of the 2020 presidential election, blasting him as an individual who “sees his own interest as more important than America’s.”

During remarks from Statuary Hall in the Capitol Building on Thursday, Biden reflected on the deadly attack, saying that “the will of the people was under assault.”

“Our Constitution faced the gravest of threats,” Biden said. “Outnumbered in the face of a brutal attack, the Capitol Police, the D.C. Metropolitan Police, the National Guard and brave law enforcement officials saved the rule of law.”

“Our democracy held. We the people endured. We the people prevailed,” Biden said.

Biden, quickly, shifted to Trump – never mentioning him by name, but instead, referring to him only as “the former president.”

“For the first time in our history, a president had not just lost an election. He tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob reached the Capitol,” Biden said. “But they failed.”

Biden added that Americans “must make sure this never, never happens again.”

Biden pointed to Clio, the statue of the Muse of History, which overlooks Statuary Hall, noting that she documents the events of Congressional history in the journal she holds.

“Clio stood watch over this hall one year ago today, as she has for more than 200 years. She recorded what took place – the real history, the real facts, the real truth,” Biden said. “The Bible tells us that we shall know the truth, and the truth shall make us free. We shall know the truth.”

“Well here is the God’s truth of Jan. 6, 2021,” Biden continued. “Go back to that day. What do you see? Rioters rampaging, waving, for the first time inside the Capitol, Confederate flags that symbolize the cause to destroy America – to rip us apart. Even during the Civil War, that never happened. But it happened here, in 2021.”

“A mob, breaking windows, kicking in doors,” Biden continued, recalling individuals using “American flags on poles” as “weapons, as spears.”

But Biden went on to invoke Trump again – noting that he “had just rallied the mob to attack,” and watched the riot on television, and did “nothing for hours as police were assaulted, lives were at risk, the nation’s Capitol under siege.”

Biden said the rioters were “not looking to uphold the will of the people,” but instead, “looking to deny the iwll of the people,” and “overturn” a “free and fair election.”

The president noted that his speech Thursday was “about making sure the past isn’t buried.”