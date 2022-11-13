Biden immigration official resigns after being ordered to quit or be fired

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus has resigned from his position, the White House says.

President Biden accepted Magnus’s resignation letter, according to a Saturday night press release from the White House.

“The President has accepted the resignation of Christopher Magnus, the Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. President Biden appreciates Commissioner Magnus’ nearly forty years of service and the contributions he made to police reform during his tenure as police chief in three U.S. cities. The President thanks Mr. Magnus for his service at CBP and wishes him well,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

In a resignation letter, Magnus said his resignation is “effective immediately.”