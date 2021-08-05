Biden honors ‘best in our nation,’ awarding Congressional Gold Medals to Jan. 6 Capitol police officers

President Biden hailed the heroism of the Capitol Police during the January 6 Capitol Hill riot Thursday and signed a bill awarding four congressional gold medals to the Capitol Police.

“While the attack on our values and our votes shocked and saddened the nation, our democracy did survive,” Biden said during a speech in the Rose Garden. “It did. Truth defeated lies. We did overcome.”

The bill Biden signed into law will place medals in four locations, the Capitol Police headquarters, the Metropolitan Police Department, the U.S. Capitol and the Smithsonian Institution.

Senate Rules Committee Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar said the medals are “a recognition that will be on display for people to understand and remember what these officers did.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed the bill over to Biden Wednesday after it was passed unanimously in the Senate without objection. The House of Representatives passed the bill in June.

“I know how fortunate we are to have the bravery, the patriotism of our Capitol Police. They are so remarkable,” Pelosi said Wednesday. “I’m so sad it took a tragedy of this nature for the recognition to be given to them.”

Biden said: “To all of them, on behalf of a grateful nation: thank you, thank you, thank you for protecting our Capitol–and maybe even more importantly, for protecting our Constitution.”