Biden hit with record disapproval rating in new poll as Trump holds lead

Former President Trump is leading President Biden in a new poll from the New York Times/Sienna College released Saturday, with voters saying they have little confidence in Biden’s leadership.

The survey found that 43% of respondents said they would vote for Biden if the election were held today, while 48% said they would vote for Trump. The poll further found that 47% of respondents “strongly disapprove” of Biden’s handling of the presidency, in addition to 14% who said they “somewhat disapprove.”

Just 17% stated that they “strongly approve” of Biden’s handling of the job.

NYT and Sienna conducted the poll from Feb. 25-28, surveying 980 registered voters across the country. The poll was conducted in both English and Spanish using cellphones and landline telephones. It advertised a margin of error of 4%.

The poll further found that just one in four voters believe the country is headed in the right direction. And the number of Americans who believe Biden’s policies have hurt them is double the number who believe they have helped, according to the Times.

With regard to the border, 50% of respondents said they would support restricting migrants’ ability to apply for asylum, while just 43% said they would oppose the move.

The numbers were even worse for Biden when it comes to the economy, with 74% of Americans saying it is “poor” or “only fair,” compared to 26% who said the economy is doing “good” or “excellent.”

The survey was not all good news for Trump, however, as 53% of respondents said they believe he has committed “serious federal crimes.”

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether Trump can be removed from state ballots over allegations that he engaged in “insurrection” with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

He also faces several indictments relating to the 2020 election and other alleged crimes.