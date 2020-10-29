Biden has multiple 'pathways to get to 270' while Trump does not, ex-Obama deputy campaign manager says

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has more paths to win the 270 electoral votes required to become president than incumbent President Trump, former Obama deputy campaign manager Stephanie Cutter told “The Daily Briefing” Thursday.

“Florida is a must-win state for Donald Trump,” Cutter told host Dana Perino as both candidates held near-simultaneous rallies in the Sunshine State. “It is not a must-win state for Joe Biden.”

Cutter admitted that many Democrats are still concerned about a Trump victory due to memories of 2016, when Trump upset the favored Hillary Clinton despite trailing in most key state polls over the final days.

Despite that caution, Cutter told Perino she sees Biden running ahead of Trump in Georgia, a state that has not backed a Democrat for president since 1992. She added that Democrats are overperforming in Texas early voter turnout.

“So having all of these pathways to get to 270 is exactly where you want to be four days out from the election,” she said.

Cutter did admit that Biden has a better chance of winning Florida than he does Ohio.

Turning to the Senate races, Cutter predicted that the Georgia and Kentucky contests should give Americans an early idea on Election Night of whether Republicans hold the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is trying to ward off a challenge from Democratic veteran Amy McGrath, while in Georgia, GOP incumbent David Perdue is facing Democrat Jon Ossoff.