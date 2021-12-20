NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden has had a “close contact” with a staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Monday.

“On Monday morning, a mid-level staff member, who does not regularly have contact with the President, received a positive result for a COVID-19 test,” Psaki said in a statement. ” Three days earlier, on Friday, that staff member had spent approximately 30 minutes in proximity to the President on Air Force One, on the way from Orange, South Carolina to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.”

Psaki added that Biden “is tested on a regular basis.” On Sunday, he tested negative in an antigen test. “This morning, after being notified of the staffer’s positive test, the President received a PCR test and tested negative. He will be tested again on Wednesday.”

Psaki also insisted that Biden does not need to quarantine.

“The president has a full schedule today and is not in need of quarantine,” she said.