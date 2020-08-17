Biden-Harris not offering solutions to stop rising violence in Dem-run cities: former NYPD lieutenant

Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., are not bringing forth solutions to quell the violence erupting in cities across the country, said former NYPD Lt. Darrin Porcher.

“The elected officials have failed to produce a moratorium on the violence that has been plaguing this community and we see this happening throughout the United States,” Porcher told “Fox & Friends First.”

Porcher said violence has been taking place specifically in “cities that are governed by Democratic mayors” across the United States.

“Something needs to be done. We need to reel in the violence because we’re still in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and it is essential that we utilize the resources of police for other alternatives as opposed to dealing with rioters,” Porcher said.

President Trump warned New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Sunday night that the federal government would act if his office fails to get a grip on the ongoing increase of violent crime in the city.

“Law and Order,” Trump tweeted. “If @NYCMayor can’t do it, we will!”

At least five people died in shootings across the city in some 30 shootings over the weekend, Fox 5 NY reported.

Eric Adams, the Brooklyn Borough president and former NYPD captain, told the station that he is not seeing the “level of urgency that should come from the city when you have a high level of violence.”

The Fox 5 NY report said there were shootings in every borough and 43 shooting victims, 10 times the number over the same weekend in 2019.

Porcher said a “plausible solution” has not been offered in New York and other Democrat-led cities stricken with violence.

“When we look at the Democratic ticket such as Biden and Harris, they don’t appear to have a solution to ending this violence in connection with these demonstrations and so it’s just a real problem,” Porcher said.

“Therefore we have to look at what we have in office now, that being Donald Trump. I believe he is the only candidate that has a steady hand in ending the violence.”

