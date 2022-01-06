Biden groups killing of Capitol Police officer by Farrakhan follower with Jan. 6 deaths

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden and several other politicians grouped in the Capitol Police officer who was killed by a Nation of Islam follower in April 2021 with their commemoration of officers who died shortly after the riot at the Capitol last year.

During his speech in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall marking the one-year anniversary of the riot, Biden said that Capitol Police Officer William Evans died “in the wake of Jan. 6,” even though he was killed nearly three months later.

“One year since Jan. 6, 2021, the lies that drove the anger and madness we saw in this place, they have not abated,” said Biden. “So we have to be firm, resolute, and unyielding in our defense of the right to vote and to have that vote counted. Some have already made the ultimate sacrifice in this sacred effort.”

“Jill and I have mourned police officers in this Capitol rotunda not once but twice in the wake of Jan. 6. Once to honor Officer Brian Sicknick, who lost his life the day after the attack. The second time to honor Officer Billy Evans, who lost his life defending the Capitol as well,” he continued.

Evans was killed on April 2, 2021, when Noah Green rammed two U.S. Capitol Police officers with his car and emerged wielding a knife.

In a social media post that was deleted after Capitol Police shot him dead, Green had described himself as a “follower of Farrakhan” and expressed his belief that the Nation of Islam leader is Jesus.

Other political leaders lumped Evans in with their commemorations for the officers involved in the events of Jan. 6.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., named Evans preceding a moment of silence in the House chamber, but did clarify that he was a victim “of a later assault” on the Capitol.

Gov. Charlie Baker, D-Mass., issued a statement claiming that Evans was actually killed on Jan. 6, before issuing a subsequent statement correcting himself.

“One of those officers who lost his life that day was William Evans, a North Adams native who tragically leaves a beautiful family. His actions and his colleagues’ actions that day will stand as shining examples of heroism and bravery,” Baker wrote.

Two hours later, Baker released a revised statement that said Evans “lost his life protecting the Capitol last year.”

A congressman made the same mistake.

“As we remember the events of one year ago today, let us pause to pray for those who lost their lives in the days and weeks after January 6th,” tweeted Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, who included Evans in his list.

Sicknick and Evans both lay in honor in the Capitol rotunda after they died. Sicknick suffered two strokes and died of natural causes the day after the riot, according to Washington’s top medical examiner Francisco Diaz.

Diaz told The Washington Post, which first reported the news, that the Jan. 6 events “played a role in his condition.”

Officers Howard Liebengood, Jeffrey Smith, Gunther Hashida and Kyle DeFreytag later died by suicide. There are claims that what they experienced on Jan. 6 contributed to their deaths.

The White House and Ryan’s office did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment in time for publication.