Biden goes for bike ride at the beach as Ukraine president warns of ‘third world war’

President Biden was photographed biking at Gordons Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Sunday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of a potential “third world war.”

Biden has faced criticism before for retreating to his home in Delaware as geopolitical tensions continue to rise amid the Russian onslaught against Ukraine.

Biden’s beach outing comes the same day that a television interview aired during which Zelenskyy warned of a third world war if peace talks with Russia fail.

Zelenskyy said that “any format” should be used in order to have a possibility of negotiating with Russia, in particular Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I think that we have to use any format, any chance in order to have a possibility of negotiating, possibility of talking to Putin. But if these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third world war,” Zelenskyy said.

“If there is just one percent chance for us to stop this war, I think that we need to take this chance, we need to do that,” he added.

Biden is slated to travel to Brussels, Belgium, this week for the March 24 NATO summit on Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to the White House. He is also expected to attend a scheduled European Council Summit.

His trip comes after three European leaders visited Kyiv last week to support Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, though the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said Sunday there are no plans for Biden to stop in the country during his European trip.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes and Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.