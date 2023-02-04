Biden gaffes: The president bats .500 in January, a slip up every other day

President Biden averaged just under a half a gaffe per workday in January as he spent much of the month dodging questions from the press on his possession of classified documents.

Biden attempted to shift attention away from his classified document scandal as he focused on issues such as border security, Ukraine, the January 6 riot and infrastructure. But these speeches included a continued new gaffes from the gaffe-prone president.

“I want the record to show I don’t know what questions I didn’t answer,” Biden told reporters at a joint event with Mexican President Andr?s Manuel L?pez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

This confusion was evident throughout the month, as Biden sang happy birthday to Martin Luther King III’s wife at his MLK breakfast but appeared to forget her name. He mistakenly said “July 6” at an event in remembrance of the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol. He paused to remember the name of the position of Secretary Defense, which he called the “secretary of the military” during a speech on Ukraine.

He struggled on several occasions during a speech on the border with Vice President Kamala Harris, who he once again mistakenly referred to as president. Biden said “20,000 lbs of fentanyl is enough to kill 1,000 people in this country,” a massive math error, as that amount of fentanyl could kill an estimated 4 billion people. As he left that press conference, he was asked if he was monitoring the heated election for speaker of the House.

“I’m following with great… uhh… How do I say it?” Biden asked.

“Attention,” Harris said to help him finish the sentence.

“Attention,” Biden repeated.

Biden also told a confusing story about his youth at an event on infrastructure in Kentucky.

“I’ll paraphrase the phrase of my old neighborhood: The rest of the countries — the world is not a patch in our jeans. If we do what we wanna do, we need to do,” Biden said.