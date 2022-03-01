Biden gaffes in State of the Union speech, mixes up Iranians and Ukrainians

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden misspoke Tuesday night during his State of the Union speech, referring to Ukrainians as Iranians while discussing the ongoing turmoil in Europe as Russia continues its invasion into Ukraine.

“Putin may circle Kiev with tanks, but he’ll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people,” Biden said.

Following Biden’s remarks, political opposition, journalists and political commentators took to social media to point out the error in Biden’s message.

Biden began his State of the Union address discussing the invasion and said that Putin “badly miscalculated” the Ukrainian people.

“Six days ago, Russia’s Vladimir Putin sought to shake the foundations of the free world thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways. But he badly miscalculated,” Biden said. “He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead he met a wall of strength he never anticipated or imagined. He met the Ukrainian people.”

“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression they cause more chaos,” he added.

