Biden fires back at Rick Scott after saying he should resign

President Biden on Tuesday fired back at Rick Scott after the Republican senator called on him to resign, saying “the man has a problem,” while slamming his “ultra-MAGA” tax proposal.

The president, during remarks on inflation Tuesday, pointed to a tax plan rolled out by Scott, R-Fla., titled the “11 Point Plan to Rescue America,” which proposed raising income taxes on Americans.

“All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount,” Scott wrote in the plan. “Currently over half of Americans pay no income tax.”

The president slammed the proposal, calling it an “ultra-MAGA” plan that would “raise taxes on 75 million Americans,” while sunsetting programs like Social Security and Medicare.”

Scott, R-Fla., on Tuesday, responding to Biden, told Fox News that the president is “confused,” and has made inflation worse, not better.

Scott repeated that the easiest thing Biden could do is resign, and said “that’s what he ought to do because he’s making it worse every month.” “It’s always somebody else’s problem. Biden has the job of president. It’s your job to fix this. Biden has no ideas, no plans… we ought to get somebody in there that can do the job.”

When asked about Scott’s comments Tuesday, Biden replied: “I think the man has a problem.”

White House Rapid Response Director Mike Gwin also told Fox News Tuesday that “Scott doesn’t have a leg to stand on to talk about prices when he continues to lead Congressional Republicans in pushing a MAGA agenda that would raise taxes on half of Americans and jeopardize retirement benefits like Social Security and Medicare.”

“Putting billionaires ahead of the middle class may make sense when Scott’s at Mar-a-Lago, but it’s bad news for working families,” Gwin said, adding Scott’s agenda “sounds too extreme to believe.”

The president, for weeks, has been taking aim at Republicans — specifically his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, and the “MAGA” movement that he says has taken over the GOP.

Last week, Biden, reacting to the leaked draft majority opinion signaling the Supreme Court’s intent to overturn Roe v. Wade, said: “This MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history — in recent American history.”

Biden’s comments about “MAGA” come after he declared last month that the GOP “ain’t your father’s Republican Party,” saying it has shifted to a “MAGA party,” warning that right-leaning politicians “who know better” are “afraid to act correctly” out of fear of losing a primary election.

The White House, last week, also said the president has been “struck” by the “hold” former President Trump has on the Republican Party.