Biden FEC filing not a re-election announcement, official says

President Biden has filed documents updating his Biden for President committee, according to Federal Election Commission records.

However, contrary to a flurry of tweets from journalists, the newly filed documents are not an announcement of intentions to run for re-election. A source familiar with the matter told Fox News that the filing is a simple update due to a member of the committee taking a job in within the government.

“This is not a re-election filing,” a Democrat official told Fox News. “This just updating the form to change the treasurer name because the former treasurer is taking a government job.”

Voice of America chief national correspondent Steve Herman walked back a tweet that Biden had filed for re-election.

“I misinterpreted the @FEC filing and have deleted the tweet. Apologies for the confusion.”

“Well that was a fun 15 min news cycle,” Fox News’ Mark Meredith commented.

Whether Biden will seek a second term in office has been the subject of much speculation during the first half of his presidency.

During his campaign, Biden shot down a report claiming he signaled to top aides that he would only serve one term as president if he won the 2020 election.

“No, I never have. I don’t have any plans on one-term. I’m not even there yet,” the top-tier Democratic presidential candidate told Fox News during a 2019 campaign stop in Las Vegas.

However, as the president and his party face a rough political climate fueled in part by his own deeply negative approval ratings, and amid a rising tide of polls indicating that a majority of Democrats do not want him to seek a second term, and an increasing number of editorial pieces are urging Biden not to run again, some other prominent Democrats have kept tight-lipped on whether they would like to see the president run again.

A slew of recent polls has indicated that a majority of Americans do not want Biden – or the 76-year-old Trump – to run in 2024. Unlike Trump though, whom the polls indicate retains majority support from Republicans to make another bid for the White House, the surveys suggest that most Democrats do not want Biden to seek a second term.

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll indicated that 64% of Democratic voters would like to see a different candidate in 2024, and a Quinnipiac University survey showed that 54% of Democrats questioned said they did not want the president to run again.

An Emerson College poll released Thursday shows former President Trump leading President Biden by five percentage points among Pennsylvania voters in a hypothetical 2024 presidential election matchup.

According to the poll, 47% of likely voters said they would support Trump while 42% said they would support Biden. Additionally, 3% said they were undecided while 8% said they would support someone else.

