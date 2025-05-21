Biden family misled public, concealed details on son Beau’s cancer diagnosis, new book says

Former President Joe Biden and his late son actively chose to conceal details and misled the public regarding Beau Biden’s cancer diagnosis while he served as attorney general of Delaware, a new book claims.

The book, “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again,” said that the Biden family wanted to keep Beau Biden’s cancer diagnosis a secret and misled the media about his condition. The nonfiction book, authored by journalists Jake Tapper of CNN and Alex Thompson of Axios, was released Tuesday.

The revelation comes just after former President Biden announced Sunday he had been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer. The former president’s office later said Tuesday he had never received a prostate cancer diagnosis.

GLEASON SCORE FOR PROSTATE CANCER: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT BIDEN’S DIAGNOSIS

“Beau’s cancer treatment also demonstrated the Biden’s capacity for denial and the lengths they would go to to avoid transparency about health issues, even when the person in question is an elected official, in this case the sitting attorney general of Delaware,” the book alleges.

The book details how Beau collapsed in the summer of 2013 during a family vacation and that he subsequently faced surgery to remove a brain tumor. By the fall, Beau started to reduce his public appearances and media interviews.

“In September, Biden and Beau’s team internally debated how much to disclose about Beau — the vice president’s son and a state’s top law enforcement officer — but ultimately said nothing,” the book said. “In November, Beau told a local reporter he had been given a ‘clean bill of health.’”

Months later, in February 2014, a neurologist revealed that a “small lesion” was removed from Beau’s brain — even though the former president later shared the tumor was larger than a golf ball.

JOE BIDEN DIAGNOSED WITH ‘AGGRESSIVE FORM’ OF PROSTATE CANCER WITH METASTASIS TO THE BONE

Beau continued to serve as attorney general of Delaware as he received treatments all over the country. He would enter hospitals using the name George Lincoln, according to the book.

The book details that Beau’s wife, Hallie, told others she remained confused regarding why Beau’s declining health was kept under wraps, since the public would have likely provided support. However, Joe and Beau remained against sharing details with the public, the book said.

Hallie did not immediately respond to Fox News Digita’s request for comment.

Additionally, the book said that the then-vice president ordered his staffers to “mislead” the media regarding his whereabouts as vice president. While his team would say he was departing Washington and going to Delaware on weekends, the vice president would also travel to Houston to be with Beau, who was receiving treatment there.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Publicly acknowledging Beau’s illness would make it a reality,” the book said. “It was them against the world.”

A spokesperson for the former president did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Beau died of a glioblastoma brain tumor in May 2015 at the age of 46.

“Original Sin” details the 2024 election cycle and how former President Biden’s team allegedly orchestrated a cover-up to hide just how severely his mental faculties had suffered.

The book is one of several that detail Biden’s decision to run in 2024 and assert the dramatic decline of his cognitive function.