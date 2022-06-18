Biden falls off bike on Delaware ride with first lady, says ‘I’m good’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden took a tumble off his bike Saturday morning after he stopped by a group of reporters and members of the public while out for a ride in Delaware with first lady Jill Biden.

The president, who has frequently been seen on a bicycle since taking up his post in the Oval Office, said he got his foot caught in the pedal when trying to take it out to stop.

“I’m good,” he said appearing in good spirits when immediately asked if he was OK.

Biden bent down to greet a child who was waiting along the president’s route in Rehoboth Beach and asked him what it’s like to run the country.

“Oh it’s like any other job,” Biden joked. “Some parts are hard.”

The president then took a photo with the girl who said one day she planned to become president.

Biden wouldn’t answer questions on his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping or on lifting any China-related tariffs.

The president applauded recent action taken in Delaware this week that banned the sale of assault weapons.

Biden also said he was “happy” with the progress the Senate had made on gun control and said he was “prepared” to sign legislation on tougher gun control laws.

The president remounted his bike and said, “Alright guys, see ya” before riding off.