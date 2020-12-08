Biden expected to name Marcia Fudge as HUD secretary, but she comes with a controversial past

President-elect Joe Biden plans to name Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, to serve in his cabinet as head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, two Democratic sources with knowledge of the situation told Fox News on Tuesday.

Fudge has served as representative for Ohio’s 11th congressional district since 2008. Prior to her selection as HUD Secretary, Fudge had campaigned for a Cabinet appointment and lobbied the Biden-Harris transition team to be secretary of agriculture.

The Biden-Harris transition team has yet to announce Fudge’s appointment.

Earlier Tuesday, House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., told MSNBC that Biden would nominate Fudge for a Cabinet position.

Fudge could face opposition from Republicans during her confirmation process. In 2015, the congresswoman asked a judge for leniency on behalf of former Ohio state legislator Lance Mason, who was charged with assaulting his then-wife, Aisha Fraser, in front of their children. Mason served nine months in jail before murdering his ex-wife in 2018.

Fudge later expressed shock over Mason’s actions. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2019.

“My heart breaks for Aisha Fraser. I pray for Aisha’s family, especially her children, as they attempt to deal with this tragedy,” Fudge said in a statement in 2018 after the crime occurred. “My support of Lance in 2015 was based on the person I knew for almost 30 years — an accomplished lawyer, prosecutor, state legislator and judge. That’s the Lance Mason I supported. The person who committed these crimes is not the Lance Mason familiar to me. They were horrific crimes, and I condemn them.”

With roughly one month to go until his inauguration, Biden’s Cabinet has begun to take shape in recent days. The president-elect has tapped retired four-star Gen. Lloyd Austin to serve as secretary of defense.

