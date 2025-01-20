Biden expected to leave Trump letter, continuing tradition since Reagan

President Biden plans to leave a letter to President-elect Trump before he departs the White House, according to a report, continuing the modern presidential tradition that first began with President Ronald Reagan.

Biden is expected to leave a note for his successor on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, CNN first reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for confirmation but did not immediately hear back.

Four years after succeeding Trump, Biden finds himself in the unique position, in both history and politics, of writing a letter to his successor who left a note for him four years ago.

BIDEN PARDONS MARK MILLEY, ANTHONY FAUCI, J6 COMMITTEE MEMBERS

Despite a history of bucking tradition during his first term as president, like attending Biden’s inauguration, Trump curiously continued this rite of presidential passage by writing a letter to Biden.

Biden said it was a “very generous letter,” but has so far declined to share the content of what Trump wrote, deeming it private and saying he wouldn’t discuss it until he had a chance to speak with Trump.

Trump has also declined to share details, saying he thought it was up to Biden to share the letter.

TRUMP TO DEPLOY MILITARY TO BORDER, END BIDEN PAROLE POLICIES IN FLURRY OF DAY ONE EXECUTIVE ORDERS

“It was a nice note,” Trump said during a September 2023 interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” adding, “I took a lot of time in thinking about it.”

Trump had received what he has described as a “beautiful letter” from his predecessor, President Barack Obama.

Obama told Trump they were both blessed with good fortune, that American leadership “really is indispensable” in the world, that they are the “guardians” of democratic institutions and traditions, and that family and friends will see him through the “inevitable rough patches.”

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When Trump takes office on Monday, he’ll be the first president to serve nonconsecutive terms since Grover Cleveland in the late 1800s, when the letter-writing tradition didn’t exist.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.