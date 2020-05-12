Biden edges Trump 46-43 percent in battleground Wisconsin: poll

A new survey in the crucial swing state of Wisconsin indicates Joe Biden with a slight advantage over President Trump in a general election showdown.

According to a Marquette Law School poll released on Tuesday, the former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee edges the GOP incumbent 46-43 percent among registered voters in Wisconsin. Four percent were unsure and another 4 percent said they wouldn’t back either major party nominee.

Biden’s 3-percentage-point advantage is within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 4 points – and it’s unchanged from the previous Marquette Law School survey, which was conducted in late March.

Wisconsin is one of three of the so-called ‘Rust Belt’ states – along with Pennsylvania and Michigan – that Democrats carried in presidential elections dating back a quarter-century until Trump narrowly flipped them from blue to red in 2016, helping him upset Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton to win the White House.

Recent polls in all three states and in Florida – the largest of the battlegrounds – indicate Biden with an edge or slight lead with six months to go until November’s general election. The former vice president also enjoys a small advantage over Trump in recent national polling.

The survey in Wisconsin indicates a generational divide.

“Biden holds an advantage over Trump among the youngest voters, 18-29 years old, and the oldest, 60 years or older, while those 30-59 years old favor Trump, a pattern that has held in most of the Marquette Law School polls since August 2019,” the poll’s release said.

The survey shows Biden topping Trump by a nearly two-to-one margin among white, college-educated females – while the president wallops the former vice president by a more than two-to-one margin among white males without college educations.

The Marquette Law School poll was conducted May 3-7, with 811 registered voters in Wisconsin questioned by live telephone operators.