Biden DOJ ‘legitimizing’ attacks on pro-life centers by not prosecuting Kavanaugh home protesters: Sen. Lee

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said Sunday that he believes the Biden administration, in not condemning ongoing protests outside Supreme Court justices’ homes, is condoning actions against justices who might sign the opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

“What we’ve seen is a deliberate attempt to isolate, demonize, and intimidate those justices signing Justice Alito’s opinion, which everyone should read by the way – it is fantastic,” Lee said in an appearance on “Fox News Sunday.”

“The Justice Department has turned a blind eye to blatant violations of 18 US Code ? 1507 – the provision that prohibits people from showing up at the home of a Supreme Court justice to protest,” he added. “By not condemning those, by not prosecuting them, the Biden administration is propelling this and legitimizing the attacks.”

Pro-abortion protests resumed outside the Maryland home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh just hours after a California man showed up with a gun, knife, zip ties, and burglary tools as part of an alleged assassination plot. Lee’s remarks to Fox News host Shannon Bream came after President Biden last week signed a bill providing more protection for justices and their families.

A recent letter signed by the pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge called for escalating violence and declared “open season” on pro-life health centers, as the Supreme Court has yet to issue its ruling in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Fox News Digital exclusively reported Thursday that Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., wrote a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he resign over the Justice Department’s inaction on more than 50 arson attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers and churches in recent weeks.

The FBI announced Friday that it is investigating a series of attacks and threats targeting pregnancy resource centers and faith-based organizations across the country as potential acts of domestic violent extremism. Still, Lee said Sunday he was not satisfied with their response, as protests still continue undeterred outside Kavanaugh’s home and the homes of other justices.

Earlier in the interview, Lee also detailed why he was dismayed by last week’s announcement from a group of 20 senators, including 10 Republicans, that they have reached a deal on gun control following recent high-profile mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

The framework laid out so far by lawmakers calls for the funding of mental health services, enhancing reviews for buyers between the ages of 18 and 21, increasing school resources, clarifying the definition of a licensed dealer and closing what is known as the boyfriend loophole. The bill also would “help ensure deadly weapons are kept out of the hands of individuals whom a court has determined to be a significant danger to themselves or others consistent with state and federal due process and constitutional protections.”

“Most of those things sound unobjectionable, The issue that we have here is we don’t have a bill. That’s why I was surprised when last week, about a week ago, when we had this gang of 20 emerge saying we had a deal,” Lee said. “I kept asking to see text, and it became apparent they didn’t have a bill — they don’t have a deal at all. What they had was agreement on a series of very broad promises.”

“I know there is some bill text that’s probably been written but on the most contentious, controversial, potentially impactful provisions, there is no language. Without that language you can’t ascertain whether that’s OK,” he added. “We’ve got to be careful whenever something like this happens that we not legislate under the heat of the moment under great emotion without looking at the text and knowing what we’re doing. And we need to be careful that we not punish law-abiding Americans for the wrongs carried out by the criminally minded and the insane.”