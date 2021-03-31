Biden dog poops on White House floor

One of President Biden’s dogs left a mess on a White House floor on Wednesday.

The White House press pool spotted the president’s two dogs, Champ and Major, sitting in front of the Diplomatic Room before first lady Jill Biden left to visit a COVID-19 vaccination site and participate in a Day of Action with union workers in California.

“There was dog poo on the floor,” the pool report noted.

It is unclear whether Champ or Major was the bad dog.

BIDEN’S DOG MAJOR BITES ANOTHER WHITE HOUSE EMPLOYEE

Champ and Major later awaited the motorcade to depart the White House on the South Lawn. Major was reportedly leashed up while Champ was unleashed, albeit stiff and moving slow, according to the pool report.

This is not the first time the Bidens’ pups have faced controversy since they’ve moved into the White House.

Champ and Major spent some time away from the White House after Major had bitten an administration employee. They came back to the White House last week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Tuesday, Major bit another White House employee while out on a walk, this one requiring medical attention. The first lady’s press secretary Michael de Rosa confirming the “nip” to Fox News in a statement.

“Major is still adjusting to his new surroundings and he nipped someone while on a walk,” said de Rosa. “Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by WHMU and then returned to work without injury.”