Biden, DNC haul in more than $60 million in April despite coronavirus fundraising challenges

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign says that it and the Democratic National Committee raised a combined $60.5 million in April.

The haul – while impressive – is a drop from the nearly $79 million combined the two organizations brought in in March.

BIDEN ACCUSES TRUMP OF PUSHING ‘FALSE CHOICE’ DURING CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

The coronavirus outbreak swept the nation during March and shut down the nation’s economy by the end of the month. The new campaign cash report is further proof of the challenges of fundraising during the pandemic – which has forced campaigns to replace in-person top-dollar fundraisers with virtual events conducted online. And with one in five working Americans filing for unemployment, contributing even small-dollar donations to a political campaign has taken a backseat for many people.

The former vice president – acknowledging the difficult times – said in a statement to supporters, “I am especially humbled because I know what a sacrifice it is to give in economic times as difficult as the one we’re in.”

“When staring down the face of economic uncertainty, you chose to put your money behind me. For that, I will always be eternally thankful,” the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee emphasized.

Spotlighting his grassroots appeal, Biden noted that the average online donation to his campaign during April “was only $32.63.”

The president’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee hauled in $63 million in March. President Trump’s reelection team has not yet announced the combined Trump campaign/RNC fundraising figures for April. The campaign has until May 20 to report the numbers to the Federal Election Commission.

The Trump campaign and the RNC have been building a fundraising juggernaut since early 2017 and as of the beginning of April had a combined $240 million cash on hand.

BIDEN INKS JOINT FUNDRAISING AGREEMENT WITH DNC

The Biden campaign and the DNC forged a joint fundraising agreement last month after the former vice president became the party’s presumptive presidential nominee. The joining of forces will allow the two organizations to work together to try to trim the massive campaign cash disadvantage they currently face.

The former vice president’s first virtual fundraiser held under the new agreement with the DNC brought in roughly $2.7 million. That haul – from late last week – will be included in the May fundraising report.

Fundraising is an important metric that helps measure a campaign’s clout. The money can be used for building up staff, grassroots voter outreach, producing and running TV, radio, digital and print ads, and for travel and other costs associated with running a presidential campaign.