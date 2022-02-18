Biden, Democrats will have ‘come-to-Jesus’ moment on inflation in November, Banks predicts

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., said he believes President Biden and the Democrats will have a “come-to-Jesus” moment on inflation on Election Day this November.

Banks, who is the chairman of the Republican Study Committee (RSC), caught up with Fox News Digital in a Thursday phone interview, in which he blasted Biden’s ever-shifting rhetoric on the inflation – the highest rate in the U.S. in nearly four decades.

The Indiana Republican called Biden’s messaging on inflation “confusing at best and highly inaccurate and misleading at worst.”

Banks pointed out that inflation “has been an issue now for almost a year” and that currently most American families “are saddled with the higher cost of everything that’s related to inflation.”

“What’s most notable throughout all of this is that Joe Biden, at this point, seems fully willing to ignore inflation,” Banks said. “First he talked about it not being real, then he talked about it being transitory or temporary.”

“All the while, we’ve yet to hear any plan from Joe Biden or any Democrat on Capitol Hill about what they’re going to do about it,” the congressman continued. “And the American people see that for what it is, and that’s why they blame Joe Biden and the Democrats for what inflation is doing to so greatly affect and devastate the livelihoods of so many Americans.”

Banks, who grew up in a working-class family, also predicted that “Election Day is the come-to-Jesus moment for Democrats.”

“From inflation to the border crisis, embarrassing America on the world stage, crime wave, drug epidemic, they ignore it all,” Banks said. “They really, truly ignore all of it, and the come-to-Jesus moment is going to happen in November.”

Additionally, Banks took aim at the White House in a May 2021 memo to RSC members highlighting inflation woes in the West Wing at that time. The congressman blasted the Biden administration as having “their heads in the sand” on the rising inflation.

“Either that or they want to completely ignore it and hope it goes away,” “But at this point, as we get closer to the November midterm elections, it’s the elephant in the room everywhere the Democrats go.”

The congressman noted that many of his constituents, as well as countless Americans across the country, are being affected by the compounding inflation and blasted Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Democrats as having “no idea what inflation is doing to regular, working men and women.”

“They’ve become so disassociated with working class Americans that they really have no idea,” “I think that’s very telling, and that’s going to have as much of a political consequence on this election as it does, I believe, for a turning point or a paradigm shift in American politics for a generation to come where the Republican Party will continue to see itself as the party of the working class because of it.”

“When Nancy Pelosi last weekend said that Democrats are going to run on ‘kitchen table issues,’ it just showed how tone deaf and out of touch she is that she doesn’t recognize that inflation is the kitchen table issue,” “And that she doesn’t understand that factory workers and nursing home cooks, and all the people I represent in northeast Indiana, they’re recognizing that inflation is a tax on them and makes it harder for them to make ends meet.”

Biden’s tune on inflation has seen a few key changes over his first year in office.

The president has claimed inflation is transitory and temporary amid rising prices and falling approval ratings — with the subject being so touchy to Biden that he called NBC’s Lester Holt a “wise guy” earlier this week for pushing him on it.

However, as touchy as the subject may be and as much as they may try to ignore it, inflation will undoubtedly be a sanguineous thorn in the Democrats’ side come Election Day in November.