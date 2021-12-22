NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden and congressional Democrats are getting less done in Washington than a plurality of voters expected, according to a new poll.

Meanwhile, a separate poll released this week shows Biden’s approval rating reaching the lowest point of his presidency.

The sluggish poll results emerged as the Biden administration was grappling with inflation fears among American consumers, a new rise in coronavirus cases – prompting governments and businesses alike to adopt protocols similar to those in 2020 – and the stalling of the president’s policy agenda in Congress, where Biden’s Build Back Better spending plan ran into an obstacle in the form of Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin’s decision not to support the legislation.

In a poll conducted Dec. 18-20 by Morning Consult and Politico, 41% of respondents said congressional Democrats have accomplished less than they expected, compared to 10% saying they accomplished more than expected and 32% saying they accomplished about what they expected.

The numbers for Biden on meeting voter expectations were similar: Forty-two percent believe the president has accomplished less than expected, 11% say more than expected and 38% say he has accomplished about what they expected, the poll says.

Meanwhile, just 41% of Americans now say they approve of the job Biden has been doing since, say the findings from a joint NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist College study.

Perhaps most worrisome for the Democrat: He saw his support among independent voters drop by eight points in just one week, PBS reported.

The poll was conducted Dec. 11-13. Among its findings, according to PBS:

Fifty-five percent of Americans say they disapprove of Biden’s job performance, with 44% saying they strongly disapprove. The 55% disapproval is 20 points higher than when Biden took office, while the ‘strongly disapprove’ result is 6 points higher than in a Marist poll taken just a week earlier.

In findings along party lines: Ninety-five percent of Republicans say they disapprove of Biden’s job performance, and while the president enjoys support from 87% of voters in his own party, his disapproval rate among Democrats has climbed by 7 points since he took office, PBS reported.

Among independents: Two-thirds of voters not affiliated with a party say they disapprove of Biden, with half saying they strongly disapprove, according to PBS. Both results mark increases of at least 30 points since Inauguration Day. Overall, just 29% of independents back the president, the report said.