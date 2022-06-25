Biden criticizes Supreme Court for ‘terrible decisions’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden on Saturday criticized the Supreme Court for its “terrible decisions” this week after it announced two historical rulings that overruled Roe v. Wade and expanded gun rights nationwide.

“I think the Supreme Court has made some terrible decisions,” Biden said in response to a question from a reporter over whether the Supreme Court “is broken.”

The high court came under severe backlash Friday following its landmark decision to remove 50-years of legal precedent established under Roe v. Wade by ending a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion – giving states the power to allow, limit or ban the practice altogether.

Critics of the ruling, including democratic leadership, evoked their ire on the Supreme Court, calling it “illegitimate” and accusing the high court, which is supposed to interpret the law through a nonpartisan lens, of being led by conservative politics.

“Because of Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, the Republican Party and their supermajority on the Supreme Court, American women today have less freedom than their mothers,” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Friday.

“Radical Republicans are charging ahead with their crusade to criminalize health freedom,” she added. “GOP extremists are even threatening to criminalize contraception, as well as in-vitro fertilization and post-miscarriage care.”

Democrats remain infuriated by McConnell’s 2016 blockade on President Obama’s attempt to nominate Merrick Garland for a seat on the Supreme Court, following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

Claiming concerns over appointing a Supreme Court justice during an election year the then Senate Majority Leader kept the seat vacant until President Trump entered office.

Trump then appointed three justices empathetic to the Republican Party on the high court, including Justice Amy Comey Barrett who was appointed 8 days before the November 2020 election despite cries of hypocrisy from Democrats.

There are currently six justices appointed by Republican presidents, while just three justices were confirmed under Democratic presidents.

But Biden’s comments alluded to another controversial decision made by the high court this week after it ruled that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, removing a state’s right to dictate concealed carry gun laws.

The decision to allow more Americans to legally carry firearms came the same week that Congress passed its first gun control legislation in 30 years.

The bill, signed into law by Biden Saturday, is in an attempt to counter the series of deadly mass shootings that have plagued the U.S. for decades.