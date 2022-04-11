Biden COVID response leader says continuing public transportation mask mandate ‘absolutely on the table’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House COVID-19 response team leader Dr. Ashish Jha stated that while he is ‘not overly concerned’ about a recent rise in coronavirus cases, the continuation of a mask mandate for travelers using public transportation could very well see another extension.

The public transit mandate, which requires people to wear face masks while using modes of transportation including rail and air travel, was set to expire in March, only for the Biden administration to extend it through April 18. When asked by NBC’s Savannah Guthrie on “The Today Show” if the mandate will be extended again, Jha first dodged.

GOV. RON DESANTIS SUES BIDEN ADMINISTRATION OVER AIRPLANE MASK MANDATE

“This is a decision that the CDC Director Dr. Walensky is going to make. I know the CDC’s working on developing a scientific framework for how to answer that. We’re going to see that framework come out, I think in the next few days. And based on that we’re going to want to be guided by this decision. You know, throughout the entire pandemic we’ve wanted to make decisions based on the evidence and science and that is what I expect we’ll do this week.”

When pressed on whether this means an extension of the mask mandate is an option, Jha answered in the affirmative.

SEN. TUBERVILLE CALLS FOR END TO TRAVEL MASK MANDATES: ‘THE LEFT WANTS CONTROL’

“This is a CDC decision and I think it is absolutely on the table,” Jha said, “and Dr. Walensky’s going to make her decision based on the framework that the CDC scientists create and will make a decision collectively based on that.”

The mandate was put into effect by the Transportation Security Administration following recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Jha said this soon after acknowledging that COVID-19 hospitalization numbers are currently “the lowest they have been in the entire pandemic.” Addressing the omicron BA.2 subvariant of COVID-19, Jha said he is “not overly concerned right now,” despite a recent rise in case numbers because of the low hospitalization rate.

“Obviously I never like to see infections rising, – I think we’ve got to be careful,” Jha said, “but I don’t think this is a moment where we have to be excessively concerned.”

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the U.S. could potentially “revert back to being more careful” and wearing masks indoors if there is “an uptick, particularly of hospitalizations,” but stated that “hopefully we’re not going to see increased severity.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Soon after the Biden administration announced the latest extension of the travel mandate, Florida and 20 other states sued to block the mandate from continuing.

“This order is completely outside the bounds of the scope of federal power,” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said. “”President Biden’s shortsighted, heavy-handed and unlawful travel policies are frustrating travelers and causing chaos on public transportation.”

Fox News’ Peter Aitken and Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.