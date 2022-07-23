Biden COVID-19 symptoms now include sore throat, body aches: doctor

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden has developed body aches and a sore throat but is tolerating the Paxlovid treatment for COVID-19 well, his doctor said Saturday.

Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor, physician to the president, said preliminary sequencing indicated Biden has contracted the BA5 variant, the most common coronavirus variant in the U.S. right now.

“President Biden completed his second full day of PAXLOVID last night,” O’Connor said. “His symptoms continue to improve. His primary symptoms, though less troublesome, now include sore throat, rhinorrhea, loose cough and body aches.”

The president is undergoing treatment with Paxlovid, which is currently authorized for the treatment of “mild-to-moderate COVID-19.” The antiviral drug has been proven to curb the worst effects of the disease, showing positive results of direct viral testing for those at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Biden is supplementing his Paxlovid treatment with oral hydration, Tylenol and his albuterol inhaler which “he uses as needed for cough,” his doctor said.

“His voice remains deep,” O’Connor said. “His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain entirely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear.”

The White House has promised to provide daily updates on the president’s condition.

First lady Jill Biden told reporters that she tested negative for COVID-19 and will be keeping her schedule in accordance with CDC guidelines.