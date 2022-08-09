Biden coughs through CHIPS bill signing speech after COVID-19 isolation

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Joe Biden had to apologize to his audience for coughing repeatedly through his speech touting the signing of the CHIPS legislation Tuesday.

Biden could barely utter one sentence without stopping to cough for minutes on end. Despite the coughing fit and Biden blowing his nose, attendees still gathered around his desk for photos and shook hands with him after the speech.

Biden tested negative for COVID-19 for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

“This investment alone is going to create 40,000 jobs,” Biden said partway through his speech before once again halting to cough. “Excuse me I’m sorry … I’m gonna take another sip of water.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Vice President Kamala Harris all crowded around Biden as he signed the bill.

The White House stated that Biden has tested negative on both Monday and Tuesday when Fox News Digital asked whether Biden was experiencing lingering symptoms.

Biden suffered moderate symptoms during his initial bout with COVID-19 in July. White House physician Kevin O’Connor said he was suffering body aches, sore throat and other symptoms.

The president had a rebound case just days after testing negative, however. His symptoms were less severe, but he vowed to stay in self-isolation until he tested negative for two consecutive days. He did so on Sunday.

Biden addressed the country through videos on the White House balcony during his isolation, and he did not appear to be suffering a cough.