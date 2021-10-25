Biden coughs into hand, proceeds to shake hands with public while maskless

President Biden coughed into his hand following a Monday speech in New Jersey and proceeded to use it to shake hands with members of the public, all while not wearing a mask.

The incident comes less than a week after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive for COVID-19 just days following an event with the president.

Last Tuesday, a fully vaccinated Mayorkas tested positive for COVID-19 as part of routine pre-travel protocols.

Three days earlier, Mayorkas and Biden had attended the 40th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol alongside Biden, where they were photographed just feet apart without masks.

“Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice,” DHS spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said at the time.

Earlier this month, the president and first lady stoked controversy when they were caught walking without a mask through a ritzy Italian seafood restaurant in Washington, D.C., where all individuals over age 2 are required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status

While flanked by masked Secret Service agents, the maskless Bidens walked through Fiola Mare in Georgetown.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki brushed off a question about the incident, saying people should pay attention to the president’s policies and “not overly focus on moments in time.”

