Biden considering vaccine mandate for federal workers, says unvaccinated not as ‘smart’ as he thought

President Biden said Tuesday he is considering requiring all federal employees to be vaccinated and questioned the intelligence of those who have yet to do so.

“Will you require all federal employees to get vaccinated?” Biden was asked by a reporter after he spoke to members of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

“That’s under consideration right now, but if you’re not vaccinated you’re not nearly as smart as I thought you were,” Biden replied, adding, “We have a pandemic because of the unvaccinated, and they’re sowing enormous confusion.”

The Biden administration had previously opposed federal agencies requiring employees to be vaccinated and said last week that White House staff is not being forced to take the vaccine.

During his speech to members of the intelligence community, Biden praised the team for their important work while warning of the threats posed by China and Russia, particularly the threat of cyberattacks.

“If we end up in a war, a real shooting war, with a major power, it’s going to be as a consequence of a cyber breach,” Biden said.

Biden had strong words for Russian President Vladimir Putin and said he “knows he’s in real trouble” economically.

Biden also told the room that Putin is aware that the United States has a better national security team than he does and it “bothers the hell out of him.”