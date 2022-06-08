Biden condemns actions of armed man arrested near Kavanaugh’s home, supports increased security for justices

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden on Wednesday condemned the actions of the armed man who was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home “in the strongest terms,” and said he supports legislation to fund increased security for the high court and judges.

The man, whose name is being withheld at this time, was arrested near Kavanaugh’s Maryland home Wednesday morning, law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News.

The suspect was carrying a gun and a knife when arrested and had made violent threats against Kavanaugh, sources said.

White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates told Fox News Wednesday that “President Biden condemns the actions of this individual in the strongest terms, and is grateful to law enforcement for quickly taking him into custody.”

“As the President has consistently made clear, public officials–including judges–must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety or that of their families,” Bates said. “And any violence, threats of violence, or attempts to intimidate justices have no place in our society.”

Bates stressed that the president has “said that himself, and his spokespeople have been forceful about this from the podium.”

Bates also referred to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s past comments, saying he has “blasted any threats to the justices.”

Garland has said that “the rise of violence and unlawful threats of violence directed at those who serve the public is unacceptable and dangerous to our democracy.”

Bates added that the Justice Department also has U.S. Marshals “providing support to the Supreme Court Marshal.”

“The President supports legislation to fund increased security for the Court and Judges,” Bates said.

Bates added that, with regard to threats to justices, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has also said they are “working with [their] partners across every level of government and the private sector to share timely information and intelligence, prevent all forms of violence, and to support law enforcement efforts to keep our communities safe.”

U.S. Marshals and the Montgomery County Police Department are handling the investigation into the threat against Kavanaugh.

“At approximately 1:50 a.m. today, a man was arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s residence,” Patricia McCabe, spokeswoman for the Supreme Court, said in a statement to Fox News. “The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh. He was transported to Montgomery County Police 2nd District.”

The arrest came hours before the Supreme Court revealed Wednesday that it has not ruled in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, prolonging the wait for its opinion which is expected to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that guaranteed a woman’s right to an abortion.

DHS issued a new bulletin Tuesday warning of a “heightened threat environment” over the next several months as they monitor both risks of domestic terrorism and foreign adversaries looking to sow U.S. societal division and inspire violence.

The arrest also occurred after protesters gathered outside the homes of multiple conservative Supreme Court justices last month, after a majority draft opinion, which was leaked to the public, revealing the high court’s intent to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Justice Samuel Alito writes in the draft document, labeled the “Opinion of the Court” for the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

Should Roe v. Wade be overturned, abortions would be left for the states to decide.

The Supreme Court is investigating the leak.

