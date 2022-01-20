NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden suggested he is going to run for reelection in 2024 and that Vice President Kamala Harris would be there with him.

“She’s going to be my running mate,” Biden said during a press conference Wednesday when asked if he could commit to Harris being his 2024 running mate. “I think she’s doing a good job.”

Biden’s answer to the question came after a reporter pointed out that he put Harris in charge of the effort to overhaul the U.S. election system, a key piece of Biden’s legislative agenda that now looks all but assured of failure in the Senate.

But Biden expressed confidence in Harris, indicating he had no regrets about putting the vice president in charge of the effort despite the failure to get Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., on board with eliminating the legislative filibuster in order to bring the issue to a vote in the Senate.

Harris has faced withering criticism over issues Biden has put her in charge of, most notably her handling of the border crisis after the vice president was tasked with tackling the “root causes” of migration.

The vice president has also been the subject of negative media attention in recent months, with one report indicating some members of her staff have become demoralized amid what they said was an unhealthy and dysfunctional work environment.

Yet the White House has been publicly supportive of the vice president throughout the turmoil, with press secretary Jen Psaki defending Harris despite multiple departures from her staff.

“In my experience, and if you look at past precedent, it’s natural for staffers who have thrown their heart and soul into a job to be ready to move on to a new challenge after a few years,” Psaki explained during a press briefing last month. “And that is applicable to many of these individuals.”