Biden closes in on clinching Democratic presidential nomination

Joe Biden was running the table on Tuesday night, moving him closer to going over the top and formally clinching the Democratic presidential nomination, as seven states and the District of Columbia were holding Democratic presidential primaries.

The Associated Press projected the former vice president the winner in Pennsylvania, the state with the most convention delegates up for grabs Tuesday. The Associated Press also called Indiana, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Rhode Island and South Dakota for Biden. No call had yet been made in D.C.

There’s no more real drama in the Democratic presidential primaries. When Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont suspended his White House bid in April and endorsed Biden, the former vice president became his party’s presumptive presidential nominee.

But Biden has yet to secure the 1,991 delegates needed to officially clinch the nomination. That could come on Tuesday night.

Biden’s pledged-delegate count stood at 1,566, according to the Fox News delegate tracker heading into this week. That left him 425 short of the threshold, with 479 delegates up for grabs on Tuesday.

He stood at 1,845 at the time this article was published on Tuesday night, as the voted continued to be counted.

While Biden is the last Democrat candidate standing, it’s no sure thing he’ll lock up the nomination Tuesday. Sanders has kept his name on the ballots as he continues to capture delegates in order to have influence in the voting by delegates on the party’s platform at the summer nominating convention. If Sanders hits 15 percent in some of the contests, it would keep Biden from going over the top — at least until the next round of primaries.

Three states — Montana, New Mexico and South Dakota — as well as Washington, D.C., held regularly scheduled contests.

They were joined by four states — Indiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island — that postponed their primaries earlier this year after the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the nation. Nearly all states holding primaries scheduled for late March, April and May — worried about health concerns over in-person voting — delayed their contests or transformed them into nearly entirely balloting by mail.

The contests were also being held with some cities nationwide under curfews in the wake of protests following the death of George Floyd.