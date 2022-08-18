Biden climate official sanctioned by National Academy of Sciences for ethics violation

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A key White House climate aide has been sanctioned by the National Academy of Sciences, a prestigious body, over alleged ethics violations that occurred before she joined the Biden administration.

Jane Lubchenco serves as the deputy director for climate and environment at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. She has been barred from NAS programs for five years.

The NAS said the violation stemmed from when she edited a paper in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal that included her brother-in-law as an author.

The paper was retracted last fall. The NAS said it was not based on the most recent available data and included a personal relationship between the author and Lubchenco.

“I accept these sanctions for my error in judgment in editing a paper authored by some of my research collaborators – an error for which I have publicly stated my regret,” Lubchenco said according to Science.org.

Fox News has reached out to the NAS.

Before joining the Biden administration, Lubchenco, a marine scientist, headed the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration during the Obama administration.

Congressional Republicans earlier this year voiced concerns about her involvement in the paper.

“Dr. Lubchenco demonstrated a clear disregard for rules meant to prevent conflicts of interest in publishing peer-reviewed studies,” they said in a letter to Biden in February.

