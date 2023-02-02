Biden claims that Hunter laptop was ‘Russian disinformation’ debunked by his own son

Hunter Biden’s lawyers admitted Wednesday that the infamous abandoned laptop the president and his administration repeatedly characterized as Russian disinformation is indeed legitimate.

Hunter Biden’s lawyers called on federal and state prosecutors across the country to open criminal investigations into his critics on Wednesday – and in doing so, acknowledged for the first time that the notorious laptop is indeed Hunter’s.

Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, wrote letters to the Justice Department and the Delaware attorney general calling for investigations into Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon and John Paul Mac Isaac, who owns the computer repair shop where Biden is said to have left his laptop, as well as sent cease-and-desist letters to others who obtained and disseminated the laptop’s contents.

The New York Post was the first to report on the laptop just three weeks before the 2020 presidential election, leading to widespread censorship of the article on social media platforms, including Twitter, which was working closely with the FBI at the time, Elon Musk’s “Twitter Files” have shown. Mac Isaac previously told Fox News Digital that he turned the laptop over to the FBI in 2019, long before the story became public and the Russian disinformation narrative took hold.

During the final 2020 presidential debate against former President Trump, Biden said the laptop was a “Russian plan” and a “bunch of garbage” that “nobody believes.”

“Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say,” Jen Psaki, who later became White House press secretary, wrote in October 2020, which was retweeted by now-Domestic Policy Council director Susan Rice.

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates and staff secretary Neera Tanden also pushed the claims of Russian disinformation.

“Yes, yes, yes,” Biden responded to a December 2021 question by Fox News’ Peter Doocy about if he believed the laptop was Russian disinformation in a press conference following his electoral win.

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee responded to Hunter’s lawyer’s letters Wednesday by setting a hearing for next week to investigate Big Tech censorship of the Biden family’s business “schemes.”

Lowell issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying, “These letters do not confirm Mac Isaac’s or others’ versions of a so-called laptop.”

“They address their conduct of seeking, manipulating and disseminating what they allege to be Mr. Biden’s personal data, wherever they claim to have gotten it,” Lowell said.

Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich,Anders Hagstrom, Kelly Laco and Pat Ward contributed reporting