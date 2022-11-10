Biden, China’s Xi to hold first in-person meeting Monday in Indonesia

President Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time since entering the Oval Office Monday as world leaders head to Indonesia for the Group of 20 summit.

Biden and Xi are expected to discuss efforts on how they will deepen lines of communication between Washington and Beijing as tension between the two nations remains high, said the White House Thursday.

They will also address how to “responsibly manage competition” and will “work together where our interests align” particularly on geopolitical challenges that effect the global community.

“The two Leaders will also discuss a range of regional and global issues,” the White House added in reference to a litany of challenges that have arisen in recent years.

Check back on this developing story.