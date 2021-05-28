Biden: China thinks it will 'own America' by 2035

President Biden, addressing the evolving landscape of foreign threats to the country, told troops Friday that China thinks it will “own America” in the next 15 years.

“I’ve spent more time with President Xi [Jinping] of China than any world leader has,” Biden said while addressing Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, for Memorial Day remarks. “For 24 hours of private meetings, with just an interpreter, 17,000 miles traveling in China and here.”

He told service members the world is in a battle between autocracies and democracies.

“He firmly believes that China, before the year 2035, is going to own America, because autocracies can make quick decisions,” Biden said.

Congress is currently debating legislation to increase U.S. competitiveness in the science and tech sectors to compete with China. Meanwhile, Biden’s administration is redoubling its efforts to find the origins of COVID-19 as they hit China for a lack of transparency.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, this week said peace is “fraying at the edge” as the U.S. competes with China.

Biden also told the military members that the U.S. will pivot its military efforts as it pulls troops out of Afghanistan, arguing that the greatest threats from ISIS and Al Qaeda will no longer be there.

“Now as we draw down we’re going to focus on the urgent work of rebuilding over-the-horizon capabilities,” Biden said.

“The focus on the threat that has metastasized, the greatest threat and likelihood of attack from al Qaeda or ISIS is not going to be for Afghanistan. It’s going to be from five other regions of the world that have significantly more presence of both al Qaeda and organizational structures, including ISIS.”

Biden also told troops that America is “unique” in that it is the only nation in the world based on an “idea.”

“Every other nation you can define by their ethnicity, their geography, their religion. Except America, America is born out of an idea,” he said.

“None of you get your rights from your government. You get them because you’re a child of God. The government is there to protect those God-given rights. No other government has been based on that notion.”