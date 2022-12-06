Biden chief of staff says president will decide on 2024 over holidays, expects him to run

President Biden’s chief of staff on Monday said Biden will decide over the holidays whether to run again but fully expects him to announce his candidacy.

“When will the president make that decision?” White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain said during the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit. “I expect it shortly after the holidays. But I expect the decision will be to do it.”

Klain was among the speakers who kicked off the annual event on Monday, discussing how President Biden planned to navigate the new Congress amid Republicans retaking the House.

President Biden has been mum on the possibility of a second term, leaving Democrats unsure whom to rally behind.

WARNOCK SUPPORTERS DIVIDED ON WHETHER BIDEN SHOULD SEEK A SECOND TERM IN 2024: ‘TIME FOR SOMEONE NEW’

Last week the president was caught on a hot mic saying, “Oh, I don’t know about that,” when an audience member at the White House Tribal Nations Summit shouted “Four more years!”

And in early September, President Biden reportedly told Rev. Al Sharpton at a White House event that he planned to run for a second term in 2024.

An official from Sharpton’s National Action Network who spoke to NBC News recounted Biden as telling Sharpton: “I’m going to do it again … I’m going.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.