Biden campaign touts military support in new TV commercial

EXCLUSIVE: With five days to go until Election Day on Nov. 3, Joe Biden’s campaign on Thursday is going up with a new TV commercial in key battleground states that spotlights the Democratic presidential nominee’s support among military families and veterans.

And the minute-long spot, shared first with Fox News, also targets President Trump over a report from The Atlantic that the president criticized U.S. service members on numerous occasions and referred to American war dead as “losers.”

The former vice president’s been repeatedly blasting Trump since The Atlantic report grabbed headlines two months ago, including the president’s reported comments in his stump speech. Biden’s highlighted that his late son Beau, who served in the military in the Kosovo conflict and the War in Iraq and who was awarded the Bronze Star, “wasn’t a sucker.”

The announcer in the new ad says that “Donald Trump called those who served ‘losers’ and ‘suckers.’ Joe Biden believes they’re heroes.”

Since the report went viral, the president, the White House and Trump’s reelection campaign have all vigorously denied the allegations.

The ad also spotlights endorsements of Biden by retired Adm. Bill McRaven, who headed the Special Operations Command, and retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal, who led U.S. forces in the war in Afghanistan.

“Twenty-two four-star generals and admirals say Biden would make a better commander in chief,” the announcer in the commercial says.

And the spot points to an August article from the Military Times that indicated that “more troops say they’ll vote for Biden.”

The ad also highlights past comments from retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly – who served as White House chief of staff under Trump – who was quoted saying the president was “unhinged” and that “his dishonesty is just astounding.” And it also spotlights comments from the president’s former Defense secretary, retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis, who was quoted as saying Trump was “dangerous” and “unfit” to be commander in chief.

Biden’s campaign tells Fox News that the spot – besides running in key battlegrounds and media markets with a large concentration of military families and veterans – will also air on the latest edition of the National Football League’s highly rated “Thursday Night Football.” The game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers – teams that hail from the key general election battleground states of Georgia and North Carolina – can be seen on FOX, the NFL Network and Amazon Prime Video.

The spot is part of the Biden campaign’s massive $280 million autumn ad blitz.