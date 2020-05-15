Biden campaign says Trump team had no role in surfacing sexual assault allegations

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign says it doesn’t think that President Trump or his re-election campaign had any role in bringing forward former Senate staffer Tara Reade’s allegations that Biden sexually assaulted her 27 years ago.

Asked that question during a briefing on Friday with political reporters, Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said: “The short answer on that is … no, I think you’ve heard the vice president address this directly saying we should not question her motive. And we, as a campaign, are following his lead. We are not questioning her motive. I think he has addressed this on it publicly, and I will leave it at that.”

Reade – who was a Biden staffer at the time – alleges that the then-senator from Delaware sexually assaulted her in 1993.

Over the past two weeks, the former vice president’s repeatedly denied the accusations, and both he and his campaign have underscored inconsistencies in Reade’s account of the alleged incident.

The president’s also declined to take aim at Biden over the sexual assault allegations.

“He’s got to fight that battle. I’ve had battles, too, where I’ve had false accusations many times. I think you understand that,” Trump said in an interview with “Fox & Friends” last week.

“I don’t know if it’s false or not. I mean Joe’s going to have to prove whatever he has to prove, or she has to prove it, but that’s a battle he has to fight. I’ve had many false accusations made, I can tell you that. Many. And maybe this is a false accusation. Frankly, I hope it is for his sake,” added the president, who has denied roughly two-dozen accusations of sexual misconduct in recent years.