Biden campaign manager claims ‘people will die’ because of Trump rallies

Joe Biden’s campaign manager, Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, asserted on Tuesday that “people will die” because of President Trump’s rallies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“People will die because of these types of events and that’s from the president of the United States,” Dillon said during an interview with Politico, while defending the Democratic nominee’s mostly virtual campaigning style. “And you look at folks that might not be wearing masks or aren’t taking this seriously and you understand how that’s the case.”

Dillon added she was “horrified” to see pictures from the day before of nearly 100 supporters congregating in a ballroom for a roundtable with the president on Monday.

BIDEN LEADS TRUMP IN FLORIDA, NORTH CAROLINA, WISCONSIN: POLLS

Dillon also noted a packed event on the South Lawn of the White House as Trump celebrated the normalization of relations between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

President Trump in recent weeks has been fighting hard for votes in swing states, rallying twice in Nevada over the weekend, and last week rallying in North Carolina and Michigan. The Trump team has emphasized it is up to the individual to do his or her own risk assessment to decide whether or not to attend a rally.

Biden has been hit by the Trump campaign for “hiding in his basement,” after spending months at his home in Delaware without offering a press conference or interviewing with reporters.